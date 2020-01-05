Gyms reopen in at least 89 Tennessee counties Friday

Governor Bill Lee ordered that gyms could reopen in 89 out of the state's 95 counties. The state also released strict guidelines for gyms to follow.

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Gym-goers hoping to get their muscles moving can now do so back inside fitness centers as of Friday morning in 89 of Tennessee's counties.

In Tipton County, fitness centers in Covington were given the green light to reopen. Total Fitness announced on its Facebook page that it would be open Friday morning with limited hours.

The Covington Sportsplex is nearly ready to reopen but will wait until next week before it reopens their doors. Inside, workout machines have been taped off to keep people social distancing.

Covington Parks and Recreation Director Joe Mack said they ordered thermometers to screen people and employees before going inside the Sportsplex. Mack said they won't open until the order comes in and staff has been properly trained with them.

"We want to be safe. We want to keep our employees safe and keep our patrons safe. And having the non-contact thermometers are a huge part of that so we don't want to rush an open tomorrow. We'll wait until they come," Mack said.

Screening temperatures is one of the several guidelines for gyms laid out by the state. Below is more of the state recommendations:

Reduce occupancy to 50% capacity based on fire code

Restrict access to staffed hours only

Ask gym users to disinfect equipment after use and have staff disinfect high-touch areas every two hours

Close locker rooms, pools, hot tubs, saunas, check-in desks, and anywhere people may congregate

Close athletic courts and cancel any league sports

Only allow group classes if six feet of distancing can be maintained and no shared equipment

Encourage employees and customers to wear cloth face coverings

Adjust equipment layout and close or restrict access to equipment to maintain at least six feet of distance between the equipment

Close water fountains and communal self-serve food facilities

Mack said when the Sportsplex does reopen next week, he suggests people who go to the gym for the social benefit stay home. He said phase one of the reopening is not the time for socialization.

"Because we're opening that doesn't mean you necessarily have to come, either coming back to work or going to the gym. If you don't feel comfortable, if you have a compromised immune system or you're in that high-risk category - stay at home. It's okay to stay at home," he said.

Gyms will be allowed to reopen in Shelby County on May 4th. The county has recommended gyms limit capacity to 25% and keep workouts to 45 minutes.