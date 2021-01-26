Called the COVID-19 silent killer, what is “happy hypoxia,” and can you prevent it?

Doctors warn of “happy hypoxia" in COVID patients, but a medical tool can detect it in COVID-positive patients before it's too late.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — When we think of COVID-19, we think of loss of oxygen, heavy chest, and fever as those telltale signs among others. But what happens when a COVID patient is low on oxygen, and doesn't even realize it?

Doctors like emergency room physician Dale Criner call it "happy hypoxia."

He said, "While we may call it ‘happy hypoxia’ for the sake of having a term that describes a patient that doesn't feel short of breath with low oxygen levels, it is a serious problem."

The American Lung Association says silent or "happy hypoxia" is a condition where the level of oxygen in our blood is significantly lower than expected, even when all other vital signs are reading normal.

Dr. Criner said, "There's a mis-match between what we're measuring oxygen-wise and the symptoms the patient is having, shortness of breath."

A "healthy" blood oxygen level will fall between 95 to 100% when measured on a pulse oximeter. The device clamps over your finger to record this measurement.

“There are times with the happy hypoxic patient that you'll have an oxygen saturation that may be 88, 89, or 90%,” Dr. Criner said.

Those low saturation readings require serious medical attention.

If you test positive for COVID-19 but don't have any severe symptoms, or you are asymptomatic, it may be a smart idea to invest in a pulse oximeter. Having one on hand is an easy way to monitor your oxygen levels and determine if it's time to head to the hospital. It should not replace a thermometer, though.

"The pulse ox readings are a totally different thing. It's important for patients to be aware of what ‘normal’ is,” Dr. Criner said.

Remember, fever is one of the key symptoms of COVID-19. According to the CDC, a thermometer should be used to detect a fever rising above 99 degrees.

The big takeaway here is that pulse oximeters are good health indicators for those who have recently tested positive for COVID-19 and can be used to detect happy hypoxia.

If you are experiencing fever or symptoms of the virus, talk to your doctor.