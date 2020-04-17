x
Healthcare workers on coronavirus frontlines treated to great barbecue

Memphis BBQ Company, Prairie Fresh, and Performance Food Group bring 750 meals to hospital workers in DeSoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Mississippi —

Healthcare workers are working tirelessly on the frontlines of this coronavirus pandemic.

But Thursday, some got a chance to take a break and enjoy some great barbecue. Memphis BBQ Company in Horn Lake teamed up with Prairie Fresh and Performance Food Group to provide more than 750 meals to the healthcare workers at Baptist DeSoto Hospital and the Southaven and Horn Lake Police Departments Wednesday.

Organizers say the delicious BBQ is a way of showing appreciation for their tireless work and dedication.

