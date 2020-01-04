Healthcare workers plead for public to use telemedicine for mild symptoms

Many doctors’ offices offer virtual visits

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Day after day, doctors and nurses are on the front lines battling the coronavirus. They risk being exposed in hopes of saving patients' lives. Local 24 News spoke with one healthcare worker who is pleading with the public to be smart and be safe when seeking medical attention.

"We're not sure what more we can do to express to people that if it's mild, then don't risk yourself and don't risk us and don't risk everybody around," said a local healthcare worker.

This worker is remaining anonymous, but the message that's now a strong plea is for everyone to know.

"If you walk in and you see a waiting room where people are sharing the same air and space as young people that could be carriers, a-symptomatic or even mildly symptomatic, it's a very frightening and frustrating thing," said the healthcare worker.

Since the coronavirus outbreak in our area, many hospitals and doctors' offices have changed their protocols.

Still, healthcare workers say people visit with mild symptoms.

"We want people to utilize telemedicine as much as humanly possible specifically for if it's allergies or upper respiratory thing that you're concerned with that is mild, it can be done via the internet," said the worker. "We try our best, and we follow the protocols and sanitize, but the risk of getting an illness or COVID is definitely present and increased at any medical facility."

That risk is not only running high for other patients, but workers as well.

"I think all of us are showering when we get home like immediately and trying to minimize contact as much as we can even with our families," said the healthcare worker.

"I know that some of our physicians, people who are actually on the floor, have totally separated from their families.That's a difficult thing for sure."

These heroes are showing bravery in the midst of a pandemic.

"We all know what we signed up for, so we're happy to help for sure," said the worker. "We embrace it, but if we can do anything to help people understand to stay home, then we will do it."