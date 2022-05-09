Here are the number of COVID-19 cases across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department reported 136 new cases and no new deaths Saturday. That makes a total of 239,965 cases and 3,284 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
There have been 142 new pediatric cases over the last 14-days.
The 7-day rolling average for cases in Shelby County is 212 with a total of 570,810 people vaccinated in the county. Find more HERE.
