Here are the number of COVID-19 cases across the Mid-South

This is a look at where Shelby County, as well as Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas, currently stand for COVID-19 cases.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department reported 136 new cases and no new deaths Saturday. That makes a total of 239,965 cases and 3,284 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.

There have been 142 new pediatric cases over the last 14-days.

The 7-day rolling average for cases in Shelby County is 212 with a total of 570,810 people vaccinated in the county. Find more HERE.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth COVID19 update for Monday, May 9, 2022.

For more information, please visit https://t.co/SdCYWhYfGJ for access to the COVID-19 Data page. pic.twitter.com/7ndJ16kbKf — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) May 9, 2022

For more on vaccinations in Tennessee, click here: https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/covid-19-vaccine-information.html

Here's where to find vaccinations in DeSoto County, Mississippi: https://www.desotocountyms.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=856

Find more on vaccinations in Mississippi here: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420,976.html

Here's where to find more on vaccinations in the state of Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan