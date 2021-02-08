Here’s where you can get a COVID-19 test in Crittenden County, DeSoto County, and Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Recent COVID-19 data for Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee is less than encouraging.
Monday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 844 new COVID-19 cases, with 6,199 deaths since the pandemic started. The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Monday 4,991 cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi for the three-day period July 30-August 1, with 7,556 total deaths since the start of the pandemic. According to the Tennessee Department of Health, 1,723 new cases of COVID-19 were reported August 1, with the total number of people dying from the disease since the pandemic started reaching 10,294. With this recent increase in the number of cases, health officials are pleading for those 12 and older to receive free COVID-19 vaccinations.
Also, health experts are asking for people to get tested. Here are the current COVID-19 testing sites --as of August 2, 2021-- for Crittenden County, Arkansas; DeSoto County, Mississippi; and Shelby County, Tennessee.
Crittenden County, Arkansas
Cuffie Healthcare on Wheels
403 Ingram Blvd
West Memphis, AR 72301
Crittenden County Health Unit - West Memphis
901 N. 7th St.
West Memphis, AR 72301
Earle Family Health Center
216 Arkansas Street
Earle, AR 72331
East Arkansas Family Health Center
900 N. 7th Street
West Memphis, AR 72301
Urgent Care Travel
3400 S Service Rd, 2
West Memphis, AR 72301
DeSoto County, Mississippi
DeSoto County Health Department
3212 Highway 51 South, Suite A
Hernando, MS 38632
Shelby County, Tennessee
Christ Community Health Services
1720 RKS Commercial Cove
Memphis, TN 38114
Memphis Health Center
767 Walker Ave
Memphis, TN 38126
Poplar Healthcare
3495 Hacks Cross Rd.
Memphis, TN 38017
Shelby County Health Department
167 Washington Street
Collierville, TN 38017
Shelby County Health Department
8225 US-51
Millington, TN 38053