Here’s where you can get a COVID-19 test in Crittenden County, DeSoto County, and Shelby County

Monday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 844 new COVID-19 cases, with 6,199 deaths since the pandemic started. The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Monday 4,991 cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi for the three-day period July 30-August 1, with 7,556 total deaths since the start of the pandemic. According to the Tennessee Department of Health, 1,723 new cases of COVID-19 were reported August 1, with the total number of people dying from the disease since the pandemic started reaching 10,294. With this recent increase in the number of cases, health officials are pleading for those 12 and older to receive free COVID-19 vaccinations.