Hernando city employee says she has tested positive for COVID-19

Hernando Police Department shares information on Facebook page Tuesday night

HERNANDO, Mississippi — An employee for Hernando, Mississippi, has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The Hernando Police Department made the announcement on their Facebook page Tuesday night.

The post said, “The Hernando Police Department has been made aware that a city employee has tested positive for Covid-19. The employee is currently undergoing treatment. We at the Hernando Police Department will continue to follow CDC recommendations regarding best practices for minimizing exposure and transfer. Please keep our employees in your thoughts as we work to continue to provide our city with the best coverage possible.”

Local 24 News has learned the name of the patient but is not naming her at this time. That patient has posted on Facebook that an area hospital tested her for coronavirus and that she tested positive.

This case apparently was not included in the count provided by the Mississippi State Department of Health Tuesday morning, when it reported 9 news cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi.

Those new coronavirus cases are in Harrison, Hinds, Jackson and Leflore counties.