Hope Church pastor tests positive for COVID-19

Several others with the church are under self-quarantine.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pastor of a Mega Memphis church has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The congregation of Hope Church in Cordova was informed Senior Associate pastor Eli Morris tested positive, after his wife came in contact with an unnamed person who contracted the virus.

Morris reported his symptoms are mild and he is not hospitalized but will be required to quarantine until early April. His wife had not yet had her results back but is also in quarantine.

As a result of direct contact to Pastor Morris, Senior Pastor Reverend Rufus Smith and eleven staff members are also now in self-quarantine until April 2nd.

The church is closed through April 7th as part of Mayor Jim Strickland's "Stay-at-home order" but healthy staff considered "essential" under the order will be participating in video live-streaming, food and medical deliveries to vulnerable members.

