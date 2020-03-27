Hospitals in Arkansas to receive $1 million to help acquire masks, gowns

The $1 million will be used to help hospitals acquire equipment to ensure staff stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Friday that $1 million is being allocated to help UAMS and other Arkansas hospitals acquire equipment to ensure the safety of the staff at those hospitals.

Rutledge said the $1 million will be allocated from the Consumer Education and Enforcement Fund and will go to hospitals in Arkansas.

That money will be used to ensure healthcare providers, nurses, doctors and other staff can have the equipment needing to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Equipment would include gowns, masks, and other necessary items.

