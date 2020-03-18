House passes bill that would drop TNReady & attendance requirements for schools this year

The lawmakers said they are trying to eliminate as much stress as possible for students, parents and educators as we all deal with the coronavirus pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee House has passed an amended bill to waive student testing and attendance requirements because of uncertainly if students will be back in the classroom anytime soon.

The new proposal will immediately waive the following:

TNReady tests, end-of-course examinations

Teacher evaluations growth assessments

Student final grades being compromised 2019-20

School and district accountability based on assessments

180 instructional day requirement

BEP-related attendance requirements

11th grade post-secondary readiness assessment for the year (Districts may voluntarily administer this assessment)

Under the waiver, state TCAP tests will be voluntary and up to local districts to decide whether to administer.

It also requires the state board of education to revise the high school graduation requirements for the 2019-20 school year.