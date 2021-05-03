How effective are antibody treatments for COVID-19?

“It’s only been used after people have already had the infection, but early on before they get really sick,” said Infectious Disease expert Dr. Steve Threlkeld.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are many different treatments out there to help those who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

There's one that we've been hearing a lot about. That is antibody therapy. Local 24 News Reporter Brittani Moncrease breaks that therapy down and its effectiveness.

Antibody treatment has been studied, tested, and used throughout this COVID-19 pandemic.

We know they work, but how effective are they?

First things first. Antibody treatments have been used and are still being used to fight COVID-19.

“These antibody treatments are really attractive because they do two things. They very specifically attack the spiked protein region of coronavirus and they do it early on,” said Dr. Steve Threlkeld, Baptist Memorial Hospital Infectious Disease Medical Director.

Threlkeld said there are two forms of the treatment.

One is convalescent plasma, when a person who had the virus and recovered donates blood plasma.

The second is the wider used monoclonal antibodies therapy, which scientists genetically create.

“This antibody infusion has been shown to attack the virus and actually prevent people from being sick and needing to be in the hospital,” said Dr. Threlkeld.

Time is key.

“It’s only been used after people have already had the infection, but early on before they get really sick,” said Dr. Threlkeld.

Convalescent plasma works in the first two or three days of having COVID and has a wide variety of antibodies.

The window for monoclonal antibodies is slightly wider.

“You have to give it within 10 days of the onset of the illness or a positive test to meet the emergency use authorization by the FDA,” said Dr. Threlkeld. "We’ve had as little as 3-percent of those who’ve gotten that antibody then go on to be admitted to the hospital.”

Here is the catch.

“Some of these new variants tend to render these antibodies ineffective, particularly the Brazilian and the South African variants seem to be able to escape from these antibodies,” said Dr. Threlkeld.

These treatments are being offered for those who are high risk for the virus.

Doctors still stress getting vaccinated, masking up, and social distancing.

