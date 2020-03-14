How is the coronavirus impacting your Memphis sports and entertainment plans?

Several noteworthy events and sports competitions happening in and around Memphis are canceled or postponed.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The coronavirus pandemic, or COVID-19, is tampering with everyday life all across the world. But in our corner of the globe, events all of Memphis are being pushed back or cancelled.

First on our list is the United Soccer League, which has decided to suspend play for the next 30 days to prioritize the health and safety of fans, players, and staff.

The next postponed event is a long-running tradition of Silky O' Sullivan's St. Patrick's Day Parade on Beale Street. This city-beloved event is being pushed back to Saturday, April 11. This will be the 47th annual parade.

Next on our list is Cher's: Here We Go Again Tour stop at the FedExForum originally scheduled for Monday, March 16. This has been pushed back to September 16, 2020.

In addition to postponed events, Disney On Ice: Dream Big has been completely canceled. It was scheduled to run through the weekend in Southaven, Mississippi.

Of course, as Local 24 News has reported, the Memphis Grizzlies won’t be playing for a while, as the NBA has suspended league play for at least 30 days.