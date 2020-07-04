How to make your own mask without sewing

CDC recommends people wear some form of a mask when out in public to help slow spread of coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — We are learning more about COVID-19 each day. As new information comes out, guidelines for protecting yourself changes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends everyone wear some form of a mask when out in public.

Local 24 News shows you how you can make your own.

The rules have changed. The CDC now wants everyone to wear masks in public, even if it's made of cloth.

"The mask is really geared toward helping those you come close to or in contact. Hopefully, we're not getting that close to anyone right now with social distancing," said Dr. Dale Criner, Saint Francis Bartlett Emergency Department Medical Director.

That's what many people hope. In the event people are out and about, here is how you can make your own mask. Let's start first with a bandanna. Take your bandanna. Place it down flat. Fold it into three sections bringing the bottom to the middle and the top fold to the bottom. Then, take two hair ties or rubber bands and put them on each end of the bandanna.Open up one end like a funnel and tuck the opposite end inside. There you have it, a mask. You can do the same with a pillow case.

"The important thing is once you've got the mask on, it's on. Don't be fidgeting with it. Don't reach up and grab it," said Dr. Criner. "The key is this area surrounding your mouth. You really don't want to touch that mask again with your hands."

If you want something a little less time consuming, grab a T-shirt. Slip the shirt on, but not all the way. Take the sleeves. Tie them in the back and you have a mask.