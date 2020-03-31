How to wear a mask for it to be most effective

Local leaders say those who are vulnerable should wear a mask while in public

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Memphis and Shelby County are now suggesting the elderly, people with medical conditions, and those who are immunocompromised wear masks in public. They also say the general populations should feel free to wear them too. One doctor talked with Local 24 News about what you need to know if you are going to wear one.

"The most common thing I see with patients is that they come into my office with masks sitting like this. I think a lot of people aren't used to wearing masks get bothered by it, and they don't feel like they can breathe. And this is totally ineffective, " said pediatrician Dr. Shazia Hussain.

Hussain says if you are going to wear a mask, you have to have your nose and mouth covered or it won't help.

Hussain also says you have to start with clean hands - whether it’s putting on a handmade cloth mask, surgical mask, or N95 mask. When you put on a mask, make sure it’s as securely fitted as possible. Handmade cloth masks won't fit as well as surgical or N95 medical quality masks, but Hussain says they are 30% to 40% effective blocking germs.

When putting on a mask, Hussain says you are not supposed to touch he inside of the mask. The same goes for when you take it off.

“You would not want to touch the inside of the mask. So you would want to take it off and keep it safe," said Dr. Hussain.

N95 masks are in short supply these days, but if you have one, it needs to fit properly to work properly. If it’s too big, a seal won't be formed.

Hussain said she thinks the general population wearing cloth masks is not a bad idea to prevent people from unknowingly spreading the disease.

And for vulnerable groups?