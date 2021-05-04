How you could win a car, just by getting your COVID-19 vaccine

Shelby County announced the sweepstakes Tuesday. It runs through May 31st.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You have a chance to win a new car, if you get your COVID-19 vaccine.

Shelby County leaders said Tuesday getting your shot gives you a shot at a Chevy Camaro, Chevy Colorado, Nissan Rogue, Nissan Altima or similar vehicle or equal or lesser value.

The giveaway is open to residents of Shelby County who are 18 or older at the time of entry. You need to hold on to your COVID-19 immunization card, because that’s how they will confirm eligibility.

The contest runs through May 31st, and the winner will be announced June 1st.

McGowen announces this incentive below for those in Shelby County until May 31st to get a vaccine. Winner announced June 1. pic.twitter.com/TlPT1kupkx — Brad Broders (@Local24Brad) May 4, 2021

Read the full news release below:

The City of Memphis, in partnership with the non-profit Memphis Brand, today announced the “Shot for Shot Sweepstakes.” The promotion will give any Shelby County resident vaccinated for COVID-19 the shot of winning a new vehicle of their choice including a Chevy Camaro, Chevy Colorado, Nissan Rogue, Nissan Altima or any similar vehicle of equal or lesser value.

Enter by visiting Win.WeAreMemphis.com or by calling 901-222-SHOT before May 31. “This is a win-win!” said City of Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. “It’s time to get back to business and that means we need as many people vaccinated as possible. In return, we want to reward those that are fighting with us for a vibrant healthy Memphis.”

The “Shot For Shot Sweepstakes” is open to all Shelby County residents age 18 or older at time of entry. Residents must show proof of vaccination, defined as receipt of one COVID-19 shot confirmed with the CDC immunization record card.

Residents may register for the contest at Win.WeAreMemphis.com or by calling 901-222-SHOT. One entry per eligible individual.

The entry period will end at 11:59 p.m. on May 31, 2021. Winner will be selected in a random drawing from all eligible entries received. Random drawing will be conducted on or about June 1, 2021.

Winners will be notified by email and/or mail and will be required to complete and return confirmation of prize acceptance and accompanying verification forms within 14 days of notification, or an alternate winner will be selected.

Prize awarded within 30 days after receipt of completed successful verification.