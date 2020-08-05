x
If you test positive for COVID-19 in Tennessee, law enforcement and first responders are given your name and address

The agreement was finalized April 3 between Tennessee’s Department of Health and the state’s Emergency Communications Board
MEMPHIS, Tennessee —

The names and addresses of Tennesseans who've tested positive for COVID-19 are being provided to first responders, law enforcement and paramedics under a state agreement deemed necessary to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

According to documents obtained by The Associated Press, the agreement was finalized April 3 between Tennessee’s Department of Health and the state’s Emergency Communications Board.

The agreement — known as a memorandum of understanding — wasn't publicized when it was signed, but instead distributed to local leaders across the state.

