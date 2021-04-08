In Shelby County, a quarter of active COVID-19 cases are in children

Health officials said among 4,383 active cases, 1,051 are among people under 18.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County officials are reporting more than 4,380 active cases of COVID-19, with a quarter of those being seen in children as schools prepare to resume classes next week.

Shelby County has seen a significant increase in coronavirus cases in July and August.

The county health department reported a seven-day rolling average of 447 newly-reported cases per day.

Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis reported two deaths among child patients this week.

Shelby County Schools starts classes Monday.