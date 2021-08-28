An increase in COVID-19 testing is leading to delays for results for some

Christ Community Health Services said Saturday it is facing delays for COVID-19 test results due to an increase in testing.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christ Community Health Services said Saturday it is facing delays for COVID-19 test results due to an increase in testing.

The organization said in August, they have tested more than 7,400 people, compared to over 1,400 in July. They said the testing increase is straining systems, operations, and personnel.

CCHS said the delays could be up to 72-hours for results.

“We are aggressively seeking solutions to improve getting test results to everyone coming to our drive-thru locations to determine their COVID status,” said Will Jackson, Chief Operating Officer of Christ Community, in a statement.

The group is working with lab and technology vendors to improve service.

"We know testing results are delayed," Jackson said. "We sincerely apologize and aim to have improved time reporting by next week.”

Christ Community said citizens in Shelby County can make an appointment for testing by texting "Test2020" to 91999, or to be vaccinated, text "Vaccine" to 91999.