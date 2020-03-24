Infectious disease specialist answers questions about coronavirus

Dr. Manoj Jain answers questions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Infectious disease specialist Dr. Manoj Jain answers questions about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Monday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland issues a “safer at home” executive order. Here is that order:

Safer at Home Executive Order: What You Need to Know

To further combat the spread of COVID-19, the City of Memphis will issue a Safer at Home Order effective 6 p.m. on March 24, 2020 through midnight April 7, 2020 — directing all residents of Memphis to stay inside their homes, and immediately limit all movement outside of their homes beyond what is absolutely necessary to take care of essential needs.

THE BOTTOM LINE

City residents will be required to stay inside their homes unless they are engaged in certain “essential activities.” On those occasions when you are out of your home for necessary tasks, stay at least six feet away from others.

YOU CAN …

• Go to the grocery, convenience or warehouse store

• Go to the pharmacy to pick up medications and other healthcare necessities

• Go to medical appointments (check with your doctor or provider first)

• Go to a restaurant for take-out, delivery or drive-thru

• Care for or support a friend or family member

• Take a walk, ride your bike, hike, jog and be in nature for exercise — just keep at least six feet between you and others.

• Walk your pets and take them to the veterinarian if necessary

• Help someone to get necessary supplies

• Receive deliveries from any business which delivers

YOU SHOULD NOT …

• Go to work unless you are providing essential services as defined by this Order

• Visit friends and family if there is no urgent need

• Maintain less than 6 feet of distance from others when you go out

• Visit loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility or other residential care facility, except for limited exceptions as provided on the facility websites.

If you want help those affected by making a contribution, you can contribute to the Mid-South COVID-19 Regional Response Fund at the Community Foundation. The fund will provide flexible funding to organizations working with community members who have been impacted by novel Coronavirus and the economic consequences of the outbreak in West Tennessee, eastern Arkansas, and northern Mississippi.

Shelby County Health Department COVID-19 Daily Update: March 23, 2020

COVID-19 Cases

Shelby County Residents: 80

Out-of-County Residents: 4

Tennessee Total Cases: 505*

*As of 2:00 p.m. 3/22/20

Shelby County Residents Approved for Testing by State Lab: 46

Persons Under Public Health Monitoring in Shelby County: 103

Other Jurisdictions:

Tipton County, TN: 5

Desoto County, MS: 23

Crittenden County, AR: 4 or under

Numbers current as of 10:00 a.m. 3/23/2020

Shelby County currently has 84 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The increase in case numbers is not unexpected because testing has increased, especially by commercial laboratories.

Please note: Laboratory reports of positive cases are reported to local health departments as soon as results are available. State numbers are updated at 2 p.m. CDT daily; but there is a lag in reporting of cumulative numbers at the state level, and that accounts for any discrepancy.