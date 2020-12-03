Inmate visitation temporarily suspended by both Mississippi and Tennessee's Department of Corrections

There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the MDOC prison system.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (MISSISSIPPI DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS RELEASE) - Effective immediately, visitation at all facilities where Mississippi Department of Corrections inmates are housed is temporarily suspended until further notice in order to establish sanitation and prevention protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This is a precautionary measure to protect staff, inmates, volunteers, and visitors from potential exposure to the coronavirus.

Attorneys and essential visitors will be allowed, and the area of visits will be sanitized upon completion of each visit. Additional parameters will be determined as protocols are established.

“We acknowledge any inconveniences that inmate family members and others may experience from the temporary suspension of visitation,” said Deputy Commissioner Jeworski Mallett, who manages state, private, and regional prisons in the state. “However, these actions are necessary for public safety and protecting our inmates, their loved ones, and our staff.”

Also, the Corrections Department is reinforcing common health practices based on preventive measures recommended by the Mississippi Department of Health in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the MDOC prison system.

(TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS RELEASE) - The Tennessee Department of Correction is committed to protecting the safety and well-being of our staff, inmates, visitors and volunteers. We are actively monitoring COVID-19 developments and will continue to follow the guidance of the Tennessee Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control.

Out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of the health and wellness of what we consider a vulnerable population, we have suspended visitation at all TDOC prisons until further notice. We are exploring alternative opportunities for our inmates to maintain communication with family and friends. Volunteer services will be suspended as well. We will conduct non-invasive screening onsite for staff entering our facilities.

Offenders who are on community supervision will be contacted by their probation/parole officer for reporting guidelines.

This is an unfolding, fluid situation and we will re-evaluate these measures on a daily basis.

Coronavirus in Context:

The majority of people who have coronavirus will get better without any long-term effects, according to an Oregon doctor. About 80% of cases tend to be mild. In these cases, symptoms diminish over five to seven days, although people are still capable of transmitting the disease. But there are many people with a higher risk of having a more severe disease if they are diagnosed with coronavirus, including those with heart disease, diabetes, asthma and other vascular disease problems.

Also, most children who get it have mild symptoms.

WHO officials said March 9 that of about 80,000 people who have been sickened by COVID-19 in China, more than 70% have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

Patients are typically released when they test negative twice for the virus within 24 hours, meaning they’re no longer carrying the virus, although some countries may be using a slightly different definition, that may include when people have no more respiratory symptoms or a clear CT scan.

The World Health Organization said it could take considerably longer for people to be “recovered,” depending on the severity of disease.

Dr. Mike Ryan, the World Health Organization's emergencies chief, said it can take up to six weeks for people to fully recover from COVID-19 infections, which could include pneumonia and other respiratory problems in serious cases. He said the numbers of reported patients have not always been systematically provided to World Health Organization although the U.N. health agency is asking every country with cases for further information.

To put the coronavirus numbers in context, millions of Americans get the flu every single year and there are thousands of flu deaths annually.