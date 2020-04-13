Is a meat shortage possible in the USA? Should you worry?

Local experts weigh in on what COVID-19 means for the food supply chain.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Will there be meat at the counter the next time you go to the grocery store? There are concerns the U.S. may be on the verge of a meat shortage after several major packing plants across the country, including the world’s biggest pork producer, have closed because of employees catching COVID-19.

Charlie’s Meat Market on Summer Avenue has been open for business more than 50 years. It's owner says so far, he has not had trouble getting product into his store, and doesn't believe the shuttering of packing plants will change that.

"I don't think we will have too much of an interruption in supply. We may see a little bit of pressure on price because the plants produced as much as 5% of the country’s pork. But at the same time so many packers are having surpluses because of restaurants being shut down,” said co-owner Chuck Hogan.

"I think there is the potential to have spot shortages," said Ernie Nichols, University of Memphis Professor.

Nichols specializes in supply chain management. Nichols says it's not just meat that may have spot shortage because of plants shutting down - it's many items, including fruits and vegetables. That’s because those have to be harvested in a certain time period by guest workers, who may not be able to get into the country. And Nichols says it doesn't just affect your shopping selection - think bigger picture.

"Supply chain – it’s a broader perspective. It’s not just about the folks in the retail stores. It’s about the folks that are producing. It’s about the folks that are transporting it," said Nichols.

Nichols believes there will be plenty of meat to go around, but says people may need to be flexible and not start panic buying.

"We've all seen what’s happened with toilet paper and paper towels. If all of a sudden people go crazy with meat and produce, you could have a similar phenomenon," said Nichols.'

As for Hogan, he says while he doubts the U.S. will run out of meat, he wouldn't be surprised if there was a 10 to 15% spike in prices. His suggestion for customers: