'It's an honor to be in San Antonio' | US Army continues military COVID-19 operations in Texas

“We are committed to assisting those in need as part of the ongoing whole-of-America response to the COVID-19 pandemic."

SAN ANTONIO — Approximately 740 Department of Defense medical and support professionals from the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force have been assigned to assist in the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to Christus Westover Hills Medical Center, critical care nurses, emergency room nurses, medical surgical nurses, and respiratory specialists are assisting at Baptist Health Center, Christus Santa Rosa Medical Center, Methodist Metropolitan and University Hospital.

In Texas, U.S. Northern Command assigned around 580 military medical and support personnel from the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy to support FEMA and the state.

“We are committed to assisting those in need as part of the ongoing whole-of-America response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson, U.S. Army North commander.