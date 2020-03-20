"It's risking lives." Gov. Lee urging churches not to hold services during coronavirus pandemic

With health officials and government leaders urging people not to gather in groups of more than ten people during the coronavirus pandemic, some churches are still holding services.
Gov. Bill Lee is urging them not to do that.
"Churches that continue to meet and gather with the elderly and putting groups of people in the same setting are quite frankly putting people's lives at risk.," he said Friday.
Last week, the governor encouraged churches to find alternatives to traditional services. He was more direct in his message a week later.
"Churches still meeting are risking people's lives," he said. "There are other ways to serve and worship without congregating people."
Many churches are offering services online if they have the capability.
They are also encouraging members to do everything they can to help their neighbors during this time. Gov. Lee has suggested churches may adopt a school and help parents with childcare and other needs.
