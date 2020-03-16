Jerry Lawler travels to Orlando for live taping of WWE Raw without audience

Jerry "The King" Lawler says he has traveled by air for years and has never seen anything like this.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — There were fewer air travelers seen at Memphis International Airport on Monday. Famed wrestler Jerry Lawler was one of them.

Memphis International reported that TSA screenings of passengers were down 50% on Friday and Saturday from last year, during what was supposed to be one of the busiest weekends of the year.

Lawler was on his way to Orlando for the live taping of WWE Monday Night Raw. The show was moved from Pittsburgh to Orlando and will go on as planned but without an audience due to the coronavirus.

"I really don't know what to think about this. I've been in the wrestling business for nearly 50 years and traveled and seen just about everything but I've never seen anything like this so far," Lawler said.

Like many, Lawler is trying to come to grips with the disruptions caused by coronavirus. Still, he believes continuning the live taping of WWE Raw is important.

"I think all you have to do is ask anyone who sat on a Sunday with no sports on TV. It was just unbelievable. I don't know how many times I sat there looking at my TV and said, "oh my gosh, what is happening here," Lawler said. "I think that it's a good diversion. It gives people something to take their mind off with all this bad news."