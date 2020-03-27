Judge orders KY woman with coronavirus to stay at home after she refused to self-isolate

The Lake Cumberland Health District said it had to ask for a quarantine order after the woman refused a request to do so.

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — A Kentucky judge has ordered a McCreary County woman with coronavirus to stay home.

The Lake Cumberland Health District said it had to ask for a quarantine order after the woman refused a request to do so.

She was asked to self-isolate but did not.

The health department asked the county attorney to get involved.

He asked the judge for a quarantine order, which was granted.

The sheriff's office served the order Thursday. If she does not follow it, she could be arrested or face contempt charges.

McCreary County is located just north of the Tennessee state line, just north of Scott County.