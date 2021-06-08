Judge temporarily blocks mask mandate ban in Arkansas

An Arkansas judge has temporarily blocked the state's mask mandate ban.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox made the ruling Friday in regards to a lawsuit brought against the state by parents. He said the law, Act 1002, violates equal protection amendments between private and public school students.

The ban was being challenged in court by two different lawsuits, one by parents and one by two school districts in the state.

The Arkansas legislature adjourned earlier in the day without amending the law after rejecting two proposals on Thursday.

Governor Asa Hutchinson originally signed the bill in April, but in hindsight wished the ban had not become law and wanted to see it amended.

His main concern with the law was that it would not allow protection for children 12 and under who can't get vaccinated yet.

In the last couple months, Arkansas has seen a surge in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations because of the delta variant.