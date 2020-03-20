Keep your distance: what can you still do while also staying safe?

With so many places closing due to COVID-19, many folks are searching out safe ways to enjoy life.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With people having to social distance, many wonder what they can do to get out and about.

Local 24 News went in search of people enjoying the great outdoors. We found plenty of people walking, biking, running and walking their dogs on the Greenline.

We also found people golfing at Audubon Park. The clubhouse was closed, but golfers who either had their own carts or carried their bags were out playing.

If you don't want to golf or jog, there are still ways to get out and enjoy the day and maintain the six-feet for social distancing.

The Dixon Gardens are open to the public, though the gallery is closed. Nearby at the Memphis Botanic Garden, the visitor center is closed but the gardens are open for people to roam.

It is a similar situation at Shelby Farms. Park buildings are closed to the public, but people can still use the park.

In Germantown, all parks are closed, but park space and greenway trails will remain open. The same scenario plays out in the other Shelby County suburbs.

Local 24 News viewers have noted that since spring is here, now is a good time to start doing yard work. In addition to clean-up, the planting season is near. Some shoppers are buying flowers and materials early, fearing at some point they would not be able to access them.

If you don't want to go outside but still want to do something, there are a variety of virtual experiences going on.

The Memphis Public Library is doing Facebook livestreams for story time.

The Memphis Zoo is posting lots of behind the scene looks and virtual tours.

You can find virtual exercise classes, virtual art openings, tour of museums, and even virtual opera online. Opera Memphis is hosting a virtual opera festival beginning April 1st.