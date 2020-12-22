“COVID is like a disease that is really bad and a lot of people pass away from it,” said Adrian Jones.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The pandemic continues to take a toll on everyone including our youth.

Many have had to adjust to hybrid or virtual learning and no hanging out with friends.

Say hello to Donovan and Adrian Jones.

They just moved to Memphis in July.

“We moved from Tupelo," said Donovan.

Also, meet 6-year-old Norah Watkis.

“A panda and rainbows,” said Watkis.

Local 24's Brittani Moncrease spoke with all three about the pandemic to get their take on it.

She asked, “What have you guys learned about COVID?”

“COVID is like a disease that is really bad and a lot of people pass away from it,” said Adrian.

“It’s a virus that makes people sick," said Watkis.

She puts it another way. “It’s not my favorite,” said Watkis.

Understandably so as a lot has changed for them.

“It’s different because we don’t wear masks in school, but it’s the virus. So, we wear masks in school,” said Watkis.

For the Jones brothers, they were expecting a new school and new friends.

“I met a couple of kids here, but there’s this one kid. He lives next door to me. He’s not really outside because of COVID,” said Adrian. "I do miss recess because we used to go outside and run around, play on the monkey bars.”

Nowadays, most play happens indoors.

“Play inside and having a picnic inside,” said Watkis. “We had a lot of food. We had cookies and pizza.”

She's getting creative and making quite the adjustment just like masking up.

“I am used to it now, but it was kind of hard at first,” said Adrian.

“I keep my camouflaged mask in my mom’s car, so I don’t forget I put it there,” said Donovan.

They are checking off all guidelines.

“Stay safe and wear a mask," said Donovan.

“You cannot break the rules. You only just have to wear a mask and wash your hands with soap and water,” said Watkis.

"Wipe knobs like door knobs every week, so no germs will get on it,” said Adrian.

These youngsters can't wait for the virus to be over especially since there are vaccines.

“It can be a special day. Coronavirus will be over,” said Watkis.

“Hopefully it ends before 2021. If it does, I will really be happy. If it doesn’t, then I won’t. I’ll be sad and I don’t want to be sad,” said Adrian.

Local 24 News Brittani Moncrease asked, “What’s the first thing you’ll do when the virus is over?”

Watkis replied, “Disney World!”