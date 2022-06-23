Kids under 5 can get a COVID vaccine in Shelby County starting Friday

The Shelby County Health Department will begin offering the vaccine for the youngest children Friday.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department will start administering the COVID-19 vaccine for the littlest patients Friday.

Children six months old up to age five will be able to get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at two locations in Shelby County.

No appointment is needed and the shots are available at no cost on a walk-in basis:

814 Jefferson Ave., Suite 207

1826 Sycamore View Rd.

According to a release, both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine have been tested and found to be safe and effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalizations and deaths among children in the younger age range. The main difference between the vaccines is the number of doses. Pfizer's vaccine is a 3-dose regimen. Children will receive two doses three weeks apart and a third dose at least two months after the second dose. The Moderna vaccine for children ages six months through 5 years old is given in two shots spaced four weeks apart.

A release said the vaccines are recommended because children are at risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes. Since the pandemic began, more than 4.8 million children ages 5 through 11 have been diagnosed with COVID-19, 15,000 have been hospitalized and nearly 200 have died.

“Many families have been very eager to vaccinate their younger children," the department's release said. "Some have delayed family visits, vacation trips and summer camp because their youngest cannot yet be protected by vaccines. As a parent, I was greatly relieved when my children were able to be vaccinated and have all the protection against the most severe impacts of the virus that the vaccines provide.”