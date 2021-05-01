Kroger drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated people May 20

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editor's Note: The video above is from May 17, 2021
Kroger stores will now drop mask mandates for fully vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated store members beginning Thursday, May 20.
In a statement the company listed key points in the updated mask and face covering guidance stating "fully vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated associates no longer need to wear a mask." The company also said that associates who are not vaccinated would still be required to wear a mask.
Pharmacy associates along with locations with a clinic will still have mask mandates in place. Non-vaccinated customers are asked to still wear a mask.
All customers and associates who wish to continue wearing a mask are free to do so. The new guidance on masks will also depend on mandates from each state and locality so check with your local store first regarding their individual mask requirements, as it could be different.