Kroger drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated people May 20

Kroger stores will now drop mask mandates for fully vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated store members beginning Thursday, May 20.

In a statement the company listed key points in the updated mask and face covering guidance stating "fully vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated associates no longer need to wear a mask." The company also said that associates who are not vaccinated would still be required to wear a mask.

During the pandemic, #Kroger's priority has been the safety of our associates & customers. We have followed the CDC & our Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marc Watkins & listened to associates & customers to guide our policies. Read our latest #mask policy: https://t.co/dDI859o889 pic.twitter.com/jsKc6MEqef — Kroger News (@KrogerNews) May 19, 2021

Pharmacy associates along with locations with a clinic will still have mask mandates in place. Non-vaccinated customers are asked to still wear a mask.