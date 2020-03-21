Kroger will offer one-time bonus, paid sick leave to working employees

The company today also expanded its COVID-19 emergency leave guidelines to include paid time off for self-isolation.

CINCINNATI — The Kroger Family of Companies announced on Saturday that it will provide a one-time bonus to every hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing and customer service associate, amounting to $300 for every full-time associate and $150 for every part-time associate.

The special bonus will be paid to frontline associates who were hired on or before March 1, covers the payroll period March 8 - 28, and will be payable on April 3.



The company today also expanded its COVID-19 emergency leave guidelines to include paid time off for self-isolation and symptoms as verified by an accredited health care professional. This expands the new guidelines, announced on March 14, which allows paid time off for associates diagnosed with or placed under quarantine due to COVID-19.