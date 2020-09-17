Labor Day festivities linked to spike in Shelby County cases

Almost 300 cases were reported in Shelby County Thursday, the highest in more than a month.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 numbers are once again on the rise. Shelby County Health officials say Labor Day weekend is to blame.

The Shelby County Health Department reported almost 300 hundred new coronavirus cases Thursday.

Since Labor Day weekend, Shelby County health officials have been waiting to see if we would see a spike in cases. Last week we averaged 121 new cases a day. This week, the average is 164 new cases a day.

"Today was pivotal because we had almost 300 new cases. Clearly the data tomorrow and through the weekend is going to be significant," said Shelby County Health Director Alisa Haushalter.

Haushalter said containing the virus is critical, so we don't have a repeat of July. After the fourth of July, numbers of COVID-19 spiked to the highest we have seen since the outbreak began.

Haushalter said not only are our numbers increasing, our transmission rate is also rising, which means community spread is occurring at a faster rate.

Haushalter believes the community can head off a repeat of July for a couple reasons. The first being - processing times for labs are down, which means results are being reporting within one to three days. The other reason - Haushalter said they have significantly increased staffing, which has improved contract tracing ability.

"I think with containment, we can reduce the exponential growth of cases over time so we don't experience what we did in July," said Haushalter.

Health officials reported Thursday that this week the University of Memphis notified them in August and September 135 students tested positive for COVID-19. That includes the students involved with the athletics teams and others. Health officials said these individuals were accounted for in the counties case count, but they just learned about the school connection.

"What we did not realize was there their affiliation with the university. That was not apparent. You can't tell from a laboratory report that's the case. That's why we need the assistance of organizations to report cases associated with them - whether that's a business, a social organization, or educational institution. All of that helps us connect the dots," said Shelby County Health Deputy Director David Swift.

We're told the health department is now working with the university to investigate clusters and cases. Sweat said the university gave them a spreadsheet that lists the affiliations the COVID positive students have with the school to help with the investigation.