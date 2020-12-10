Latest COVID-19 numbers for Memphis and the Mid-South; 296 new cases & 0 new deaths in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the state's of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
Refresh often for new information.
LIVE UPDATES
296 new cases & 0 new deaths in Mississippi
10:45 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 296 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths, for a total of 104,932 cases and 3,101 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has a total of 6,148 cases and 75 deaths in the county.
--------------------
159 new cases & 4 new deaths in Shelby County; more than 31,000 recoveries
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 159 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths, for a total of 33,134 cases and 537 deaths in the county.
There have been 31,081 recoveries.