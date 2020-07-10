x
Latest COVID-19 numbers for Memphis and the Mid-South; 207 new cases & 3 new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South.  On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the state's of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

LIVE UPDATES

207 new cases & 3 new deaths in Shelby County; nearly 30,500 recoveries

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 207 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths, for a total of 32,513 cases and 493 deaths in the county.

There have been 30,499 recoveries.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department HERE. 

