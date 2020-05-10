x
Coronavirus

Latest COVID-19 numbers for Memphis and the Mid-South; 215 new cases & 0 new deaths in Mississippi

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.
Credit: Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South.  On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the state's of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

215 new cases & 0 new deaths in Mississippi; 14 new cases in Desoto County

10:30 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 215 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths, for a total of 100,703 cases and 3,013 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has 14 new cases for a total of 5,825 cases and 70 deaths in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Mississippi State Department of Health HERE.

--------------------

95 new cases & 3 new deaths in Shelby County; more than 30,000 recoveries

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 95 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths, for a total of 32,048 cases and 488 deaths in the county.

There have been 30,293 recoveries.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department HERE. 

   

