Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Coronavirus

Latest COVID-19 numbers for Memphis and the Mid-South; 862 new cases & 6 new deaths in Mississippi

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South.  On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the state's of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

862 new cases & 6 new deaths in Mississippi; 57 new cases & 2 new deaths in DeSoto County

10:45 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 862 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths, for a total of 103,681 cases and 3,080 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 6,076 cases and 74 deaths in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Mississippi State Department of Health HERE.

--------------------

175 new cases & 33 new deaths in Shelby County; more than 30,700 recoveries

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 175 new COVID-19 cases and 33 new deaths, for a total of 32,770 cases and 527 deaths in the county.

There have been 30,760 recoveries.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department HERE.

