Latest COVID-19 numbers for Memphis and the Mid-South; 862 new cases & 6 new deaths in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the state's of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

LIVE UPDATES

862 new cases & 6 new deaths in Mississippi; 57 new cases & 2 new deaths in DeSoto County

10:45 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 862 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths, for a total of 103,681 cases and 3,080 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 6,076 cases and 74 deaths in the county.

175 new cases & 33 new deaths in Shelby County; more than 30,700 recoveries

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 175 new COVID-19 cases and 33 new deaths, for a total of 32,770 cases and 527 deaths in the county.

There have been 30,760 recoveries.