Latest COVID-19 numbers for Memphis and the Mid-South

128 new cases & 6 new deaths in Shelby County; more than 29,800 recoveries

10:15 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 128 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths, for a total of 31,771 cases and 475 deaths in the county.

There have been 29,844 recoveries.

672 new cases & 20 new deaths in Mississippi; 30 new cases & 2 new deaths in Desoto County

9:20 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 672 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths, for a total of 99,558 cases and 2,999 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has 28 new cases and 2 new deaths, for a total of 5,752 cases and 68 deaths in the county.