Lawn Love is hiring experienced workers in the Mid-South during COVID-19

CEO says there is more work than ever with people staying home and maintaining their lawns

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted the lives and routines of people all across the nation. One way that people are struggling to maintain a level of normalcy is through keeping those routines.

People are trying to feel as normal as possible despite maybe losing activities that used to be easily accessible, such as going to the gym. Luckily one thing that can still be maintained is basic lawn care. With the help of Lawn Love, people in the Mid-South are able to keep their lawns looking nice and neat during unpredictable times. In addition to this on-demand lawn service, it is also providing job opportunities in a time of nationwide job insecurity.

Local 24 News spoke with the CEO of Lawn Love, Jeremy Yamaguchi, to discuss how business has changed during the pandemic and how people can still make money if they are out of a job.

"We've seen a significant uptick in terms of customer demand, but more significantly, pros applying to work on our platform," Yamaguchi said.

He said the number of pros applying in the Memphis area is going up with the demand for people to take care of their lawns.

Yamaguchi told Local 24 News that all you need to get started is prior experience upkeeping and maintaining lawns, an SUV, mower, edger, and blower. He says that if you have all of those things, and you apply to their site, you can start finding work immediately.