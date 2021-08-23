Le Bonheur confirms a child who was positive for COVID-19 died over the weekend

“The Delta variant has hit children harder than any of the other variants since the start of the pandemic. It is important that we all follow Shelby County Health Department’s guidance. We encourage all eligible people over the age of 12 to get vaccinated, wear masks and social distance in public and practice good handwashing. We want to do everything we can to keep kids from getting COVID-19 and having to come to the hospital,” Barry Gilmore, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, said in a statement.