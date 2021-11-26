Final four performances of The Lion King at The Orpheum in Memphis have been canceled due to COVID-19

That means Friday night’s performance originally set to begin at 7:30 p.m., and performances Saturday and Sunday are canceled.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A heads up for theater fans. The Orpheum Theatre announced Friday evening the remaining four performances of The Lion King have been canceled due to COVID-19 in the touring company and local crew.

The Orpheum said negative PCR testing allowed the Friday afternoon matinee to go on, but breakthrough COVID cases were just detected within the company and local crew.

That means Friday night’s performance originally set to begin at 7:30 p.m., and performances Saturday and Sunday are canceled.

The Orpheum said tickets for the remaining performances will be automatically refunded through the point of purchase – Ticketmaster or the Orpheum’s box office. And email with refund information is being sent to ticket holders. If you bought your tickets through a third-party seller, you will need to contact that seller directly.

“Both Disney and the Orpheum Theatre will continue to provide support to the affected individuals as they recover,” the Orpheum said in a statement. “We apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience this cancellation causes ticket holders, but we trust that audiences will agree that safety must be our primary concern.”