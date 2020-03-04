LIST: Here's what you can and cannot do under Tennessee's Safer at Home order

We took a look at Gov. Lee's executive order, which explains exactly what Tennesseans could and could not do in order to keep everyone safe.

Tennessee's governor is ordering everyone to stay home unless they absolutely have to.

Gov. Bill Lee signed Executive Order 23 on Thursday, reinforcing a previous executive order and instead of strongly urging Tennesseans to stay at home unless absolutely necessary, he mandated it.

We're still waiting on clarification on exactly how the order will be enforced, though Lee said he was leaving that up to local jurisdictions.

He said he wanted to take more steps to ensure residents stay in place and help prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus.

That means if you don't have to get out, don't. But many people do have questions about what exactly the order means. So we took a look at the executive order, which explained exactly what Tennesseans could and could not do in order to keep everyone safe.

You Can:

Go to work if you are a necessary employee

Go to the grocery store, convenience store, or warehouse store to get necessary items. You should limit the members of the family going with you if possible, and stay six feet away from other people.

Go to necessary doctor appointments and to the pharmacy to pick up medication or other healthcare necessities

Care for family members, a friend or pet in another household if needed

Pickup takeout or delivery food

Get outside and take a walk, bike ride, play golf, and other recreational activities where you can still maintain a safe social distance of six feet from another person.

Take a drive or ride in a vehicle.

Walk your pet or take them to the veterinarian

Get deliveries from any business that delivers

Attend a wedding or funeral as long as safe social distance is maintained, though it strongly encouraged to postpone if possible

Hunting, boating and fishing, according to TWRA, as long as you maintain safe social distance

You should not: