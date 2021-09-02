Little Rock mom offers help to other mothers with COVID after suffering alone

Since she has antibodies in her system, Katie Thomas wants to lend a helping hand to any mothers who contract COVID-19 and have to still take care of children.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Since she has antibodies in her system, Katie Thomas wants to lend a helping hand to a mother who contracts COVID-19 and has to still take care of children.

"So I had fever for 12 days straight. It was just me and I was really sick and I mean I was just desperate to entertain her. I was desperate for a nap and you can't do that when you're by yourself with a toddler," said Thomas.

Her daughter, 2-year old Octavia "Tavi" still has to be quarantined inside their home due to exposure even after Thomas' recovery. She's tested negative for the virus twice so far.

"As soon as I started having fever, I opened all the windows, I wore a mask, my hands are cracked from washing them over and over."

Tavi was born 7 weeks early with fetal hydrops which means she had to have tubes to help her breathe. Thomas chronicles their journey on their Facebook page: Tavi and the Tubes

When Thomas was feeling the worse part of the symptoms, she says she wished she could have had help. At one point she was laying on the floor after giving Tavi something to do.

"You know if you drank too much and you're throwing up and you're saying, 'Oh my God... If I feel better, I'll never ever drink again.' I just remember thinking, 'When I'm done with this, I'm going to offer my help to whoever needs it."

