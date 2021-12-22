Little Shop of Horrors at Playhouse on the Square canceled Wednesday due to COVID-19

Theater officials said in a release there was a positive COVID test result and possible exposure to the cast and crew.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Playhouse on the Square in midtown Memphis said the final performance of Little Shop of Horrors set for Wednesday night has been canceled due to COVID-19.

Theater officials said in a release there was a positive COVID test result and possible exposure to the cast and crew, leading to the cancellation of the 8:00 p.m. performance Wednesday.

They said the theater is following safety protocols to ensure everyone’s health and safety.

They also said as of noon Wednesday, productions of The Toymaker’s Apprentice and To All A Good Night at The Circuit Playhouse have not been affected and will continue Wednesday night.

If you had a ticket to Little Shop of Horrors, you will be contacted by Playhouse staff.