Live COVID-19 update from Shelby County Health Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As part if its response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Shelby County Health Department will begin offering a daily media update, Monday through Sunday, at 2pm at the Emergency Preparedness and Homeland Security Office on Mullins Rd.
The Health Department's hotline number (833-943-1658) is available 7 days a week for the public to call with specific questions and requests for technical assistance. The number is staffed from 8am CST to 4:30pm CST. They request you leave a message if you call after hours.
Fore more informational resources related to COVID-19 from the Shelby County Health Department, this webpage features information and recommendations for health care providers, individuals and families, organizers of community events, business leaders, and schools.