Live COVID-19 update from Shelby County Health Department

The Shelby County Health department has begun to offer a live update on the coronavirus response in Memphis and Shelby County.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As part if its response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Shelby County Health Department will begin offering a daily media update, Monday through Sunday, at 2pm at the Emergency Preparedness and Homeland Security Office on Mullins Rd.

The Health Department's hotline number (833-943-1658) is available 7 days a week for the public to call with specific questions and requests for technical assistance. The number is staffed from 8am CST to 4:30pm CST. They request you leave a message if you call after hours.