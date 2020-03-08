Reporter shares COVID-19 experience to help promote facts, not fear.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A few weeks ago, Local 24 News Reporter Brittani Moncrease walked us through how to get tested by showing us her own process. That test came back negative.

However, a few weeks later, Brittani took another COVID test which came back positive. She shares her experience.

When I told my family I tested positive for the coronavirus, my youngest nephew cried. He was scared for me. This virus is serious, but there are people who have a mild cases.

That’s why I wanted to share my experience in efforts to promote facts not fear.

Sunday, July 19, I came in contact with someone who had been exposed to COVID-19. Of course, no one knew it at the time. The person was tested days later and contacted me to let me know the test was positive for COVID-19.

I did not get a call from a contract tracer. So, I immediately got tested. It wasn’t until about three days after exposure that I began to feel symptoms; stuffy nose, headache, slight cough, fatigue, and pain in my neck. The symptoms varied each day.

Thanks to advice from family and friends in medicine, I started taking a lot of vitamins, and I mean a lot. It’s to help build my immune system just in case symptoms worsened. I also drank lots of fluids and took Tylenol as needed.

Two days after testing positive, I was contacted by PWNHealth, a third-party telehealth company, to discuss next steps which basically meant self isolation. So, here I am in day 11 of isolation.

Family and friends stopped by to visit...at a social distance of course. pic.twitter.com/qOmjb40mH5 — Brittani Moncrease (@Local24Brittani) August 3, 2020

Loved ones have check on me, sent care packages, and stopped by for a little social distance quality time.