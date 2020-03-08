MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A few weeks ago, Local 24 News Reporter Brittani Moncrease walked us through how to get tested by showing us her own process. That test came back negative.
However, a few weeks later, Brittani took another COVID test which came back positive. She shares her experience.
When I told my family I tested positive for the coronavirus, my youngest nephew cried. He was scared for me. This virus is serious, but there are people who have a mild cases.
That’s why I wanted to share my experience in efforts to promote facts not fear.
Sunday, July 19, I came in contact with someone who had been exposed to COVID-19. Of course, no one knew it at the time. The person was tested days later and contacted me to let me know the test was positive for COVID-19.
I did not get a call from a contract tracer. So, I immediately got tested. It wasn’t until about three days after exposure that I began to feel symptoms; stuffy nose, headache, slight cough, fatigue, and pain in my neck. The symptoms varied each day.
Thanks to advice from family and friends in medicine, I started taking a lot of vitamins, and I mean a lot. It’s to help build my immune system just in case symptoms worsened. I also drank lots of fluids and took Tylenol as needed.
Two days after testing positive, I was contacted by PWNHealth, a third-party telehealth company, to discuss next steps which basically meant self isolation. So, here I am in day 11 of isolation.
Loved ones have check on me, sent care packages, and stopped by for a little social distance quality time.
The telehealth company told me after 14 days from my first day of showing symptoms, my isolation is over. Another doctor’s office said to wait three days after showing no symptoms. I’d rather wait until I test negative to be on the safe side. Everyone’s experience is a little different, but I hope my story helps give a little insight.