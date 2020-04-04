Local and national leaders now recommend that healthy Americans wear masks when they leave their homes due to COVID-19 outbreak

Social distancing remains an incredibly important way to stop the spread of coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Mayor Jim Strickland is urging Memphians wear face masks in public as a result of the CDC recommendation to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Recognizing the shortage of surgical or medical grade masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies, as a suggestion, the CDC says any cloth covering, bandanas, scarves, or homemade masks are sufficient.

The City of Memphis Facebook page includes a step-by-step video of how to make your own mask at home.

As reports of Coronavirus cases first began to spread, health officials only recommended masks be worn by people who were already sick to keep spreading their illness.

Now, as new information indicates the spread of COVID-19 by talking and not only sneezing or coughing, the national and local leaders are encouraging that masks be worn when Americans leave home.

Strickland reminds that masks are no substitute for social distancing, only an extra precaution when leaving home is absolutely necessary.