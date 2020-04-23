Local company raising money to support front line workers at Mid-South hospitals

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — With front line workers at hospitals and other emergency services working hard to keep everyone safe, a Mid-South company wants to show appreciation, not only by staying at home, but also by helping them after a long day.
With your help, Express Employment Professionals of Desoto County and Oxford, is collecting funds to buy gift cards from local restaurants to give to front-line workers at area hospitals, so they, and their families at home, can order a meal.
Express Employment Professionals say they are in the business of helping as many people as possible find good jobs by helping as many clients as possible find good people, with a mission of building hope.
So, they want to take care of the ones in the front lines to continue building that hope.
Express Employment Professionals is locally owned and has been in business for 20 years, helping Mid-South people connect with local companies.
100% of the funds will be used to buy $20 - $50 dollars gift cards from local restaurants, and will be delivered directly to the staff at Baptist Hospital in Southaven and Oxford as well as Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch
The gift cards will be purchased on or before May 1 from local restaurants to help small businesses during these times too.
To make a donation, click here.