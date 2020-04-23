Local company raising money to support front line workers at Mid-South hospitals

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — With front line workers at hospitals and other emergency services working hard to keep everyone safe, a Mid-South company wants to show appreciation, not only by staying at home, but also by helping them after a long day.



With your help, Express Employment Professionals of Desoto County and Oxford, is collecting funds to buy gift cards from local restaurants to give to front-line workers at area hospitals, so they, and their families at home, can order a meal.



Express Employment Professionals say they are in the business of helping as many people as possible find good jobs by helping as many clients as possible find good people, with a mission of building hope.