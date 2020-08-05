Local Girl Scout troops turn to virtual meetings during coronavirus pandemic

While activities may not be the same as they were pre-COVID-19, Girl Scouts continue to thrive

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Scouting is an adventure but what happens when the cadets have to stay home? Scout leaders in Memphis are stepping up to keep their girls engaged. Girl scouting in a COVID-19 world is looking different for Troop 606. They used to meet at Lindenwood Christian Church they're now connecting online to complete their badges.

"It keeps you busy because you kind of have nothing to do in quarantine and stuff,” said cadet Girl Scout Brooke Jackson.

Jackson is now meeting weekly with virtual Monday meetings since the coronavirus pandemic hit.

“I can hear her on most Mondays talking to her other Girl Scouts like ‘of we’re just waiting to get into the meeting," said mother Felisa Jackson.

Mrs. Jackson doubles as her daughter's troop leader and says while home her middle schoolers are sharing videos of their activities to keep them engaged.

“They’re basically doing the badge on their own, in their own time, using their own creativity," said Mrs. Jackson. "As opposed to us having to create creativity for them.”

Even though it's different, Jackson says girl scouting is still enjoyable.

”The badges you earn, camping," commented Jackson. "Like before girl scouts I was like I’ll never camp ever. But now I love it and it’s so much fun.”