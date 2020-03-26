Local hospitals are currently okay, but everyone must practice social distancing to stay that way, says Mid-South expert

The good news for now: that expert said Shelby County hospitals are managing, and testing is expanding locally.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — In Shelby County, those with the health department said local hospitals have enough equipment and supplies, and they want to keep it that way.

That’s why Thursday afternoon, health experts urged those in the Memphis area to stay vigilant and follow Safer at Home orders, as well as practice social distancing to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

The Shelby County Health Department’s chief of epidemiology reiterated Thursday afternoon that local cases continue to go up, making it unclear when the Coronavirus will peak in Shelby County.

The good news for now: that expert said Shelby County hospitals are managing, and testing is expanding locally.

Every morning, Shelby County’s top health experts meet to go over trends and how Memphis area hospitals are responding to the growing number of local Coronavirus cases, which jumped from 10 to nearly 200 in the last week.

"We are maintaining, the health care sector is not yet overwhelmed and doesn't show critical stress - and we are trying to keep it that way,” David Sweat, the Shelby County Health Department Chief of Epidemiology, said.

Sweat said that’s why the community limiting contact with others through social distancing is so important - to prevent area hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.

“That is our goal, to keep our health care systems operating within its capabilities, and so far, that's where we are at,” Sweat said.

Sweat said expanded local testing will give a clearer picture of when Coronavirus cases will peak in Shelby County.

Thursday afternoon, a UT Health Science Center spokesperson said 150 to 200 people daily - by doctor appointment only - are taking part in drive-thru testing near the Liberty Bowl.

Next week, UTHSC will be able to analyze 1500 tests a day, with a less than 24-hour turnaround time for results.

"Every time that happens, the number of people tested increases and that changes the data streams,” Sweat said.

Sweat said there’s another silver lining.

Right now, around 80% of people who test positive for the Coronavirus deal with mild symptoms but don’t require hospitalization.

“Most people surviving COVID-19 meant you felt sick, but you survived it and recovered and continued to do well after that,” Sweat said.

As of Thursday afternoon - because of the Coronavirus - more than 460 people in Shelby County are either being monitored or completed the 14-day monitoring period out of precaution.

The Safer at Home orders - which took effect Tuesday evening across Shelby County - are expected to remain in place until April 7th.

