Local officials fear health and economic impact on poor people in Memphis due to coronavirus concerns and fallout

Memphis legislators trying to get funding and resources to help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One thing they talk about with this coronavirus is the economy is taking a nosedive right now, which will really hurt this city. The economic experts say it took Memphis longer than just about any other city in the country to recover from the 2008 banking crisis and recession. Now the stock market is plunging, the coronavirus is spreading, and a lot of people in Memphis can't afford to get sick even with the common cold.

A two-week quarantine or a hospital stay because of coronavirus could economically cripple people.

"It's not a fear tactic," says Bishop Ed Stephens of the Golden Gate Cathedral. "It's the reality of where we are. We want to prepare our people, not alarm them, but prepare you. That's just wise."

The Bishop said people should get food and keep the pantry stocked. That costs money. People need to try to avoid contact with others or run the risk of getting very sick. That costs money. People might need to stay home, and that costs money.

Memphis City Councilman Rhonda Logan said, "We have to make certain we are allowing the proper time to look into these things. We don't want to be hasty, but we do need some decisive information, and I'm very confident it will be coming right away."

The Spanish Flu (influenza) killed more than half a million people in the U.S. But that was in 1918 when none of us were around. What this, is a new problem with no new answers.

"There are going to be some who are told to stay home," says State Representative Antonio Parkinson (D-Memphis), "and stay away from work, But they don't have the benefits to make sure they are covered financially if they are told to stay home."